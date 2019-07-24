Eight local students are candidates for the 2019 Oil Heritage Festival queen.
The queen will be crowned at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Central Avenue Plaza near the Oil City Library.
The candidates are:
-- Ashley Barletta, daughter of William and Christina Barletta, Venango Catholic High School
-- Madison "Maddi" Ann Cornelius, daughter of Ray and Cindy Cornelius, Cranberry High School
-- Emily Lynn Duncan, daughter of Ty and Ginger Duncan, Cranberry High School
-- Emily Goughler, daughter of Mike and Nicole Goughler, Oil City High School
-- Heather Lumley, daughter of Allen Bilbie and Christina Lumley, Oil City High School
-- Lyndsey McDonald, daughter of Jodi Hanley and George McDonald, Oil City High School
-- Jenna Nicole Seigworth, daughter of Matthew and Amy Seigworth, Cranberry High School
-- Summer Stevenson, daughter of William and Cynthia Stevenson, Oil City High School