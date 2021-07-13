90TH BIRTHDAY - An open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pinegrove Township Volunteer Fire Department social hall in Coal Hill to celebrate Melvin "Sonny" Confer's 90th birthday. Friends and relatives are invited to drop by and celebrate the occasion.
Cook Forest State Park will conduct a three-day Clarion River history educator workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, through Friday, July 30, at the new park office at Cook Forest State Park.
The integration plan, proposed by Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Daniel Greenstein, would combine Clarion University with California and Edinboro universities beginning in fall 2022.
"But (Elijah) himself went a day's journey into the wilderness, and came and sat down under a solitary broom tree. He asked that he might die: 'It is enough; now, OLord, take away my life, for I am no better than my ancestors.' Then he lay down under the broom tree and fell asleep. Suddenly …
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,734 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,579 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,192 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
HIRED - Jozlin Ziegler, a 2019 graduate of Franklin High School, has accepted a position with UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh as an x-ray technician. Ziegler graduated in May with honors from Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois, with an associates degree of applied science from the Rad…