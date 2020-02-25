1912 suffrage meeting in Sligo

The newspaper asked last week in The Spray column whether there were any records, specifically photographs, showing a public gathering of local women. The item noted that the March 8 Pack-the-Plaza event in Oil City to celebrate International Women's Day is designed to draw a large crowd of women plus their families and friends. Kay Dawson of the Oil City Heritage Society found this photograph, which is dated 1912 and in the form of a postcard. It shows a women's suffrage meeting on "Main Street, Sligo." It was a Votes-For-Women event and featured a speaker, who is not identified in the postcard, and a replica of the Liberty Bell. It would take until the 19th Amendment in 1920 for women in the U.S. to win the right to vote. (Contributed photo)