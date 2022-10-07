Sugarcreek police chief Bob Wenner addressed Sugarcreek Borough Council members Wednesday with a request to reduce the speed limit on a portion of Shaffer Run Road that leads into Reno from 45 to 25 miles per hour.

Wenner said there are several residences with children in that area and there have also been enough crashes there for him to believe that speed is an issue.

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Titusville Moose honors responders
Community News

Titusville Moose honors responders

After enjoying some chatter and a dinner together, 17 first response agencies were recognized during the Titusville Moose Family Center’s annual emergency responders appreciation night Monday evening.

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Ap
AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Ap
AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Community News

Bridge in Cranberry closed

  • From staff reports

The bridge over Halls Run Creek on Meadow Church Road in Cranberry Township has been closed because the bridge superstructure has deficiencies, according to the township’s website.

Community News

Community Playhouse to hold auditions

  • From staff reports

Community Playhouse will hold auditions for its “Christmas Wishes” production at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, and Tuesday, Oct. 11, upstairs in the Transit Annex at 206 Seneca St. in Oil City.