Sugarcreek Borough Council on Wednesday approved buying four hot spots for police vehicle computers.
Over the past months, Sugarcreek police have tried various techniques to use the computers to the fullest capacity, but police chief Bob Wenner said in an email that because of the “large area that we service, our coverage to use the computers is spotty at best.”
Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, will display his personal collection of items from the 105th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Redbank Valley History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
The Venango and Franklin Chambers of Commerce, Venango County commissioners and Entrepreneurs Forever will host two information and networking sessions for small businesses this month at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.