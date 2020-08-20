Sugarcreek Borough police said a possible letter scam reported Friday in the Rocky Grove area proved to be a false alarm.
Police said they contacted the Department of Environmental Protection, and the DEP clarified that the letters were legitimate.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sugarcreek Borough police said a possible letter scam reported Friday in the Rocky Grove area proved to be a false alarm.
Police said they contacted the Department of Environmental Protection, and the DEP clarified that the letters were legitimate.