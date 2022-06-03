Sugarcreek Borough administrator Joseph Sporer reminded residents during Wednesday’s borough council meeting they need to get their sewer laterals inspected before they transfer ownership of the property.
Sporer told the newspaper Thursday the borough’s private sewer lateral ordinance passed in 2009 means that any property in the borough that is connected to the borough sewer system must be inspected before ownership of the property is changed.
Meadville Pike in Franklin will be closed to traffic from its intersection with Route 322 in Franklin to Bell Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough while roadwork is done near the county’s Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex.
About 100 people turned out for Memorial Day ceremonies at the cemetery in Clarion on Monday. Co-hosted by Craig E. Fleming American Legion Post 66 and Ross A. McGinnis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 214, the ceremony included remarks by Ray McGunigle and musical selections by the Clarion Are…
Beginning in July, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will feature a new Certified Medical Assistant and Phlebotomy course, which will be free for qualifying students.