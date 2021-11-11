PROMOTED — Stacey Ross has been promoted to assistant director of the United Way of the Titusville Region. She joined the agency in August 2019 and will take over as the executive director when Terri Ann Wig retires from that post in May. Ross completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in…
Sarah Hughes of Emlenton has been awarded with the Pittsburgh Technical College Richard S. Caliguiri Award from the PTC School of Information Systems and Technology, given to the top students in a graduating class.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Bickel and Jackie Stone, third.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 13,135 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 4,171 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,400 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 26 COVID-19 in-patients.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has remained nearly flat from the previous seven-day period.
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced his bill, which would add a member of the Coal Refuse Energy and Reclamation industry to the Mining Reclamation and Advisory Board, passed the House of Representatives.
UPMC has announced that effective Jan. 1, former UPMC Northwest President David Gibbons will become senior vice president, Health Services Division, and market president for Northwest Pennsylvania and New York and North Central Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus spokesperson Jason Gottesman made the following statement on Monday in response to the Wolf administration's announcement that it will be lifting the K-12 mask mandate on Jan. 17.
APPOINTED — John Hynes, an Oil City native, has been named senior vice president of strategic initiatives and administration for Pennsylvania Western University, the new institution being formed through the integration of Clarion, Edinboro and California universities. Hynes currently is vice…