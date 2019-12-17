Super load reaches destination

The truck and trailer carrying the super load Yankee Dryer makes the turn off Route 62 onto Route 157 a little after 2 p.m. on Dec. 10. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the Yankee Dryer super load arrived Monday afternoon at First Quality Tissue in Lock Haven. The delivery marks the end of a 300-mile journey that began when the super load left the Port of Erie on Dec. 5 and traversed portions of Erie, Crawford, Venango, Clarion, Forest, Elk, Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties. (File photo by Richard Sayer)