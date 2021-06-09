Surprise for Cranberry student on last day

Students streamed out of Cranberry High School on their last day of school Tuesday morning, and buses and cars lined up to take the eager students home for the summer. An unexpected surprise waited for Cranberry junior Tristin Smith as Laura Laidlaw waited by her 1986 Cadillac Hearse with a sign, "Tristin Smith you're done, come to me now!" The hearse joined the parade of vehicles that drove past teachers with signs that said "Goodbye for the summer!" (By Laura O'Neil)
Community News

Club Notes

Gardeners club - The Franklin Gardeners Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in in the ETC building on Howard Street in Franklin.

'Around the World' at VC prom
Community News

The Venango Catholic High School prom to dawn was held Friday night into Saturday, and students and others who dropped by the school were treated to rides on a hot air balloon.

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.