Surprise for Cranberry student on last day

June 9, 1999
A flag retirement ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Flag Day, in Franklin's Bandstand Park.
The Franklin Moving Forward group will be sprucing up seating and signs at Riverfront Park and the Franklin boat launch.
Updates on several ongoing projects were given at Tuesday's meeting of the Franklin General Authority.
Gardeners club - The Franklin Gardeners Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in in the ETC building on Howard Street in Franklin.
A total of 75 graduates received diplomas Tuesday evening during commencement exercises for the Cranberry High School Class of 2021.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Robert Suplee of Franklin. The article was submitted by Sue Suplee.
The Venango Catholic High School prom to dawn was held Friday night into Saturday, and students and others who dropped by the school were treated to rides on a hot air balloon.
The Oil Region Alliance's outdoor recreation business contest is starting today.
The Venango Technology Center presented graduating seniors with Certificates of Completion during two ceremonies held Thursday, June 3.
Oil City Class of 1965
The Clarion County Veterans Affairs office provided names of veterans who were omitted from a list of veterans who died over the past year that was published in the May 28 newspaper.
The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
June 8, 1999
Larry and Marge Deets of Dempseytown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
June 7, 1999
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
A total of 106 seniors received diplomas Sunday during commencement exercises for the Franklin High School Class of 2021 at the high school football field.
Thirteen seniors received diplomas Sunday during commencement ceremonies for the Venango Catholic High School Class of 2021.
June 5, 1999
Valley Grove Elementary School students were given nearly 3,000 free books this week as a part of the school's summer literacy bag drive-thru.
The Titusville Area Hospital Medical Staff awarded a total of $12,500 in scholarship monies to local students.
Cranberry High School held a senior awards ceremony for the Class of 2021.
Write-in candidates received enough votes in several Venango County municipalities for their names to appear on the general election ballots in November.
