CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has outlined a plan to conduct a survey of county residents regarding their broadband service, or lack of it.
CCEDC economic development specialist Jarred Heuer said, through the Clarion County Broadband survey, the organization "seeks to understand the current level of high-speed internet access and internet access needs" in order to create a strategic plan.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education will hold four public hearings in June to review the proposed integration of six universities into two institutions, doubling the number of opportunities the public has to directly voice feedback.
HIRED - Joseph Janidlo, a native of Franklin, is the new assistant manager at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin. Janidlo attended St. Patrick School and graduated from Venango Catholic High School and Gannon University. He spent several years working at a museum in Chicago before retur…
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,466 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,397 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,171 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 i…
BIRTHDAYS - Several residents at Sugar Creek Station will mark their birthdays in June. They include: Eileen Montgomery, June 4; Nancy Rhoades, June 5; Elizabeth Monahan, June 7; Jim Anderson, June 27; and Myrtle Rosenberger, June 28. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 35…
PennDOT drivers license centers will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Memorial Day, but starting June 1, the department of transportation will reopen several of its centers for driver licensing and photo services.