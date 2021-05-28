CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has outlined a plan to conduct a survey of county residents regarding their broadband service, or lack of it.

CCEDC economic development specialist Jarred Heuer said, through the Clarion County Broadband survey, the organization "seeks to understand the current level of high-speed internet access and internet access needs" in order to create a strategic plan.

PASSHE will hold 4 public hearings on integrations
  From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education will hold four public hearings in June to review the proposed integration of six universities into two institutions, doubling the number of opportunities the public has to directly voice feedback.

  From staff reports

HIRED - Joseph Janidlo, a native of Franklin, is the new assistant manager at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin. Janidlo attended St. Patrick School and graduated from Venango Catholic High School and Gannon University. He spent several years working at a museum in Chicago before retur…

  From staff reports

Clarion TOPS The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held May 24, with 10 members weighing in.

Area health systems' virus tests

  From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,466 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,397 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,171 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 i…

  From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended the recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

ENGAGEMENT: Sundberg-Jones
  From staff reports

Jami and Gene Sundberg of Erie have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Kathryn (Katie) Sundberg, to Nicholas (Nic) Jones of Culpeper, Virginia.

  From staff reports

BIRTHDAYS - Several residents at Sugar Creek Station will mark their birthdays in June. They include: Eileen Montgomery, June 4; Nancy Rhoades, June 5; Elizabeth Monahan, June 7; Jim Anderson, June 27; and Myrtle Rosenberger, June 28. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 35…

  From staff reports

Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held May 17, with 9 members weighing in.