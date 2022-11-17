The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Oak Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant program.
The city said that to determine grant eligibility, federal regulations associated with the program require a demographic survey be conducted on all families benefiting from the reconstruction project.
MONACA (AP) — Years in the works, a massive petrochemical refinery in Beaver County fed by the vast natural gas reservoir underneath Appalachia became fully operational Tuesday, oil and gas giant Shell plc said.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is again above the western Pennsylvania average, which rose to $4.05, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.