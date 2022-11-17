The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Oak Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant program.

The city said that to determine grant eligibility, federal regulations associated with the program require a demographic survey be conducted on all families benefiting from the reconstruction project.

Community News

TubaChristmas concert set Dec. 9

The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present TubaChristmas on Friday, Dec. 9, in the History Center (the former Northwest Bank building) at 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.

Community News

Area AA meetings listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.