Sweet Treats at OC YWCA today

Gina Burris and Erica Casper look over some of the more than 400 dozen cookies that have been made for today's Oil City YWCA Sweet Treats cookie sale and craft show. The annual event, which has been going on for about 25 years and is part of Oil City's Christmas Past celebration, will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the YWCA on Central Avenue. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Craft and vendor events will also be held today at the Belles Lettres Club, Knights of Columbus and Grace United Methodist Church. (By Richard Sayer)