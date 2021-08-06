-- "Taste of Market" will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday during the farmers market at the 12th Street island in Franklin.
An incorrect day for the event was listed in Thursday's newspaper.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
-- "Taste of Market" will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday during the farmers market at the 12th Street island in Franklin.
An incorrect day for the event was listed in Thursday's newspaper.
HONORED - Evan Faller of Clarion has been honored as one of the "40 Under 40" by Home Furnishings Business, the leading industry trade magazine. The honor recognizes young industry leaders for their core values, professional excellence, business growth and commitment to the community. Faller…
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Sally Ann Morrison Clark of Kennerdell. The article was submitted by Suzi Hartzell.
-- "Taste of Market" will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday during the farmers market at the 12th Street island in Franklin.
Author Tammi Huggins, who was raised in Oil City, is holding a book signing event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Mr. Bookman's Bookstore in Franklin.
Oil City Class of 1963
Blood drive
Porter
Aug. 6, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Corrections announced additional steps it is taking to keep the incarcerated population protected against COVID-19.
Monday is the deadline for schools to submit information for the newspaper's annual Back To School section.
Today
Tionesta Rivers Edge Art Fest
The Oil City Main Street Program's "Music on the Square" concert series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday with the Route 8 Band.
The first David Sopher Memorial Scholarship no-tap bowling tournament will be held Sunday, starting at 1 p.m., at Lin Van lanes in Titusville.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Albinus Faraone of Newmansville. The article was submitted by his family.
Aug. 5, 1999
Paul Fox Jr. and Marcia Fox of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Pete and Jeanne Wolbert of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Franklin
The Oil Region Library Association will host the first Oil Region Festival of the Book from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
Franklin's crowd-pleasing Taste of Talent competition will conclude Sunday with one participant being crowned the winner of the multi-round vocal contest.
HARRISBURG - The Wolf administration announced a partnership with Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and educational resources at fairs across the state, including the Crawford County Fair later this month.
Sugarcreek Borough solicitor Brian Spaid is putting the word out that anyone who wants to call police to report an issue in their municipality needs to work with authorities and be willing to go to court and to testify.
Aug. 4, 1999
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
ELECTED - Albert "Chip" Abramovic was elected to the role of first vice president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania during the group's annual conference. Abramovic will start his term Jan. 1. Basil Huffman, a Forest County commissioner, was elected as a district represe…
PITTSBURGH - The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.31, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.
Aug. 3, 1999
Tom and Elaine Fesenmyer of Marble will mark their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
The Douglas C-53 Skytrooper was on the factory floor in Santa Monica, California, when Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, and was accepted by the Army Air Corps weeks later in January 1942 and sent to Bolling Field in Washington, D.C.
Venango Democrats to meet Wednesday
Dean's list
Rocky Grove Class of 1970
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held July 26 with 13 members weighing in.
CLARION - The Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program is seeking volunteers for its integrated health care team.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for motorists' input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its annual online Highway Safety Survey.
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR Employment shall be on the basis of rel…
2008 Fleetwood Americana Series Bayside pop up: AC, Heate…
Emlenton Borough is now accepting resumes for the positio…
Emlenton Brew Haus is now hiring cooks and servers at com…
Wanted to buy : Older cars and trucks from 1920s thru 198…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Sweet Corn, Lodi Apples, Blueberr…
Found behind Clarion Cemetery. Professional photo back li…