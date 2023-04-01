The Franklin Fine Arts Council will sponsor the annual Taste of Talent vocal competition this summer at Bandstand Park, and audition packets are now available.
The competition is open to individual soloists 16 and up.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 4:31 am
Franklin’s annual Easter egg hunt, which was scheduled to be held this morning in Fountain Park, has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Oil City Class of 1952
The annual Fertigs Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 8, at the Fertigs Community Center at 4887 Camp Coffman Road.
The Emlenton Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 8, at Hughes Park.
BRADDOCK — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman was back in Braddock on Friday after being discharged earlier in the day from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, where he was treated for major depression, the Senate announced in a news release.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has announced that the Irwin Run canoe launch remains closed to the public in the Marienville Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest.
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a free nature program at the Clarion Free Library’s lower conference room at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
The City of Franklin’s street division has announced that workers will sweep streets in two shifts this spring and that the weekly schedule will be posted each Saturday in the newspaper.
The Venango County Democratic Party and the Venango Clarion Chapter of the Northwest Pennsylvania Area Labor Federation will provide Easter dinners that will be delivered to homes on Easter Sunday.
An open house will be held today in Franklin for Mangatas Muse, a new business offering sound healing services.
April 2, 2001
Franklin Cemetery
Marcy Suzette Nellis was a friendly, familiar face in the Oil City community her entire life.
Blood drive
Clarion Class of 1960
March 31, 2001
The First Church of God of Oil City will host a grief share support group every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. starting April 12 and continuing until July 12.
HONORED — Dr. Deanna Kelly, a 1990 Rocky Grove High School graduate who is currently director of the University of Maryland Psychiatric Research Center, was recently honored by the Maryland Daily Record as one of the top 100 women in Maryland. Each year, the Daily Record recognizes the top 1…
Bridge Buddies
Franklin School Board members this week approved the school district’s use of a grant for the Girls Excelling in Math and Science (GEMS) programming in the district.
A voluntary design guide for older homes and commercial buildings located in and around Oil City’s three National Register-listed historic districts is taking shape, and a draft of the guide will be unveiled for public feedback following the April 13 Oil City Council meeting.
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) will hold a job fair at SCI Forest, 286 Woodland Drive in Marienville, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday with the goal of filling a variety of positions.
Construction of a multimodal trail project along Route 62/8 (Allegheny Boulevard) in Franklin and Sugarcreek is expected to start next week.
New traffic lights at the intersection of Route 8 and Pone Lane and Route 8 and the Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek are expected to be turned on in April.
The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee has announced it is opening up the classes eligible to attend the all school reunion.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
A senior citizen driver improvement course will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Redbank Valley Community Center Charles Leach Agency in New Bethlehem.
Grove City Community Library will hold a Fandom Fest at the Masonic Lodge, 1340 West Main St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
March 30, 2001
CLARION — Wednesday about 30 local businesses and services gathered at the Clarion Mall with a common goal, finding employees.
A project to replace roadway reflectors throughout the Northwest Region is scheduled to begin next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The Creative Ventures Project was developed by ARTS Oil City, Oil City Main Street, and the Arts Revitalization Committee in 2022 after ARTS Oil City received a PA Council on the Arts Creative Sector Advancement Project grant, one of only three awarded in the state.
Work has started on the Cranberry Area School District’s $10.4 million construction and renovation project.
A $4.8 million widening and resurfacing project on more than 4 miles of Route 27 in Crawford County is scheduled to restart next month, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The Oil City Arts Council’s 2023 photography show VISIONS opens this weekend in Graffiti Gallery, 206 Seneca St. in the National Transit Building Annex.
Arts Oil City has awarded its first Creative Ventures grant to a writer who has started her own publishing company.
Big talent from local students will return to the stage again this weekend for the 93rd Annual Franklin High School Musical Broadcast.
Several churches and groups have planned special services in observation of Holy Week.