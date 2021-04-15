Taste of Talent application packets are available for the Franklin Fine Arts Council's 11th annual vocal competition at Bandstand Park in downtown Franklin.
The competition is open to individual soloists ages 16 and older.
Updated: April 15, 2021 @ 4:12 am
The competition is open to individual soloists ages 16 and older.
April 15, 1999
Connie Shull has organized the Relay for Life - Paint Venango County Purple event for nine years.
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners have put their opposition to the proposed tolling of interstate bridges on the record.
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Jane and Jim Reynolds, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, third.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,798 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 10,830 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,047 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has four COVID-19 in-patient…
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
ARCA concert to feature pianist
April 14, 1999
Fertigs
Anthony "Tony" and Margaret "Peg" Sylvester of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
UPMC health system is temporarily pausing its use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following CDC and FDA guidelines recommended after six patients nationwide experienced blood clotting.
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The Clarion Rotary Club will hold its annual community fundraiser Tuesday through Saturday, April 20-24.
The Venango County Historical Society will raise funds for its programs through its annual yard sale.
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will hold a second virtual public meeting to provide input on transportation and safety concerns for one mile of 15th Street in Franklin.
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners adopted a motion Tuesday that may lead to the repeal of a tax and a debt free county.
Bo Myers, son of Fred and Kelly Myers of Seneca, was honored at a Court of Honor Eagle Scout ceremony on Sunday at the Fertigs Community Center.
HARRISBURG - Pennsylvania's acting secretary of state is urging residents who plan to vote by mail in the May 18 primary election to apply for their ballot well in advance of the May 11 deadline.
Former area residents James and Virginia Blum of Greer, South Carolina, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
The southbound lanes of Route 8 are closed in Venango County from the intersection with Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek Township to the intersection with Old Route 8 in Irwin Township.
Galaxy Federal Credit Union at 1313 Liberty St. in Franklin will hold its 14th annual shred event next week.
The Junior Schubert Club of Oil City concluded its 108th season with a performance program Friday at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse in Oil City.
Fourth- and fifth-grade students at Oil City and Cranberry elementary schools participated in a STEM Design Challenge hosted by the Riverview Intermediate Unit 6.
April 13, 1999
Christian Life Academy in Seneca will hold its annual spring open house featuring an art exhibit and presentations from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Oil City TOPS - Seven TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Speth seeks reelection to Sugarcreek post
MEADVILLE - Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new senior housing project in Meadville.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 95 new cases over the past week.
There were a couple of common sentiments shared among attendees at Oil City's 150th anniversary celebration at Justus Park on Sunday - a strong sense of community and an appreciation of where the city has been in its rich history and the possibilities moving forward.
April 12, 1999
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 95 new cases over the past week.
"We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him. The death he died, he died to sin, once for all; but the life he lives, he lives to God. So you also must consider yourselves dead to sin and alive to God in Christ Jesus." - Romans 6:9-11
