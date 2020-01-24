Other Venango Technology Center students who earned medals at the Skills USA competition include, from left, Connor Moose of Oil City, Samantha Vandeventer of Oil City, Andrew Jordan of Cranberry, SaVanah Scott of Cranberry, Ean Tudor of Titusville, Tyler See of Titusville and Emmett McDonald of Titusville. The other student who medaled at the competition is Charles Nicholson of Titusville. Vandeventer and Tudor both received gold medals, making them eligible for the state competition. See, McDonald and Jordan earned silver medals, and Moose and Scott both won a bronze medal. (Contributed photo)