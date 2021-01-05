Tharan elected Clarion County commissioners chairman

Ted Tharan was elected 2021 chairman of the Clarion County commissioners during the panel's reorganization meeting Monday.
Wayne Brosius, who was the chairman in 2020, was elected vice chairman. Ed Heasley was elected secretary of the panel.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 24 cases of COVID-19.
The 2020 Oil Valley Film Festival held online last month featured 27 films from around the globe.
A ceremony recognizing the career and retirement of Marilyn Black, the Oil Region Alliance vice president of heritage development, is now streaming on YouTube.
PennDOT is inviting the public to view an online plans display for the Liberty Street Streetscape Project (Route 62/322/8) in Franklin.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society has published a 440-page hardback book that is the culmination of work that had been on the drawing board since the organization was founded a decade ago.
The Joy Global division was known as Joy Mining Manufacturing in Franklin.
The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
ANNIVERSARY - Dan and Carol Walters of Vowinckel celebrated their 61-year wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple were married Dec. 31, 1959, at the First Presbyterian Church in Kane. They are the parents of five children, Rhonda Kifer and her husband, Larry, of St. Augustine, Florida, S…
The newspaper will publish its 81st annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 162 cases of COVID-19 and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
Virtual meeting set
U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) issued the following statement regarding the intent of some Republican senators to oppose certifying the presidential election results:
On Sept. 25, 1998, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake shimmied across western Pennsylvania in a region that rarely experiences such events. Most prior Pennsylvania earthquakes had been registered in the Lancaster County area.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Peg Carey of Conneautville. The article was submitted by Cindi and Rhonda.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Daria Elizabeth Belis Hutchinson of Oil City. The article was submitted by her family.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its required annual purchased gas cost projection for gas purchases to be made from Aug. 1, 2021, through July 31, 2022.
The following federal legislators from the state released the following statements on President Donald Trump's request to increase individual stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.
The Erie Catholic Diocese announced Friday that three clergy who helped celebrate Masses at St. Patrick Parish in Franklin over the Christmas holiday have tested positive for COVID-19.
The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over Thursday and Friday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 124 cases of COVID-19.
The passage in Congress of the National Defense Authorization Act was largely overshadowed by the coronavirus relief bill, but U.S Rep. Glenn Thompson says there were some important provisions in the defense bill.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 56 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from both Venango and Clarion counties.
Clarion-Limestone School Board on Tuesday approved returning the district to the hybrid instruction plan - with certain modifications - used earlier in the year when Clarion County was in the moderate COVID-19 infection rate status.
MIDDLETOWN - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said its toll increases that were announced earlier this year will take effect Sunday just after midnight.
Theodore "Theo" Edsel Cotherman, son of Charlie and Aimee Cotherman of Oil City, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then …
Oil City
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 48 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
90TH BIRTHDAY - Jane (Neely) Haley, a retired Keystone Elementary School teacher, will celebrate her 90th birthday Jan. 11. After retiring from Keystone, Haley was a substitute teacher at Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District and served as a tipstaff at the Clarion County Courthouse. She …
Masses at St. Patrick Parish in Franklin have been canceled until further notice while Msgr. John Herbein, the parish pastor, awaits the results of a COVID-19 test.
State Rep. R. Lee James has again been named a member of the House Appropriations Committee by House Republican leadership. The upcoming fiscal year will be his fifth serving in that capacity.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Dean's list
The Pointe in Oil City is experiencing low usage of its warming center.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over Friday, Saturday and Sunday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 240 cases of COVID-19.
Oil City TOPS 0977 - Melissa Schiffer was recognized for 6 weeks of weight loss at the Dec. 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
