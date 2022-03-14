Barrow logo

The Barrow-Civic Theatre is gearing up for its first mainstage production of the 2022 season.

Director Nicholas Hess and producers Jennifer Fox and Hannah Faraone are bringing to life “The Crucible”, which is the story of the Salem witch trials.

STEM AMBASSADOR — Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, an education program specialist with Riverview Intermediate Unit, has been accepted as one of 19 ambassadors in the Pennsylvania STEM Ambassador Program. She participated in an inaugural training session Feb. 28 and March 1 at Harrisburg University of S…

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Bickel and Sunni Clickett, third.

Venango Archaeology — The Venango Archaeology Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin.

Mediation begins in Polk, White Haven case

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Plaintiffs and defendants in the case involving the planned closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers met March 1 for the first time since a mediation agreement was reached in January.

Clarification - March 9

In the story about U.S. House candidate Dan Pastore that appeared in the March 7 edition, the following clarification reflects his view on abortion:

OC will send survey to Murray Street residents

  • From staff reports

The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Murray Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

FIRST BIRTHDAYS: Emsley Monroe Reed, Joshua Garner
FIRST BIRTHDAYS: Emsley Monroe Reed, Joshua Garner

Celebrating their first birthdays today are Emsley Monroe Reed, daughter of Quinton and Hanna Reed of Pittsburgh, formerly of Oil City and granddaughter of Kim and Tim Reed of Oil City, Heather Tartara of Pittsburgh, and Mike Stucke of Oil City; and Joshua Garner, son of Karlyn Garner of Pit…