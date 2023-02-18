Janet Olmes rolls the dice during a game of bunco at the Franklin Library on Friday. Sue Luxbacher keeps score while Nancy Muse, at left in background, and Pat Bajorek watch. All four women are from Franklin.
By Jamie Hunt
Lynn Driscoll, of Franklin, watches the dice tumble along the table after she rolled them during a game of bunco at the Franklin Library on Friday.
LOAN OFFICER — Robert Good has been named vice president, mortgage loan officer for Farmers National Bank at the bank’s office in Cranberry. Good is joining Farmers team with more than 25 years of experience in customer relationship management, personal finance and lending.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced $75,086,000 in federal funding through the infrastructure law has been made available to address contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.
PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans regarding the preservation project for the Wayne Richard Weaver Bridge that carries Route 1005 over the Clarion River in Clarion Borough and Highland Township in Clarion County.
Community Blood Bank, which is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region, will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.