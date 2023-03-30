The project

The Creative Ventures Project was developed by ARTS Oil City, Oil City Main Street, and the Arts Revitalization Committee in 2022 after ARTS Oil City received a PA Council on the Arts Creative Sector Advancement Project grant, one of only three awarded in the state.
Grant funds will be used during 2023 to support art initiatives and creative ventures in the community, as well as the Artist Relocation Program to assist with expenses artists incur in moving to Oil City. Grant applications will be accepted until Sept. 1.
The Clarion College Democrats at PennWest Clarion will present the 2023 Shropshire Public Service Award to state Rep. Dan Frankel, who serves a portion of Allegheny County, at their annual Shropshire Public Service Dinner on April 13 at Clarion River Brewing Company.
A $4.7 million resurfacing project on nearly 6 miles of Route 428 in Oil City, Cornplanter and Oakland townships, and Sugarcreek Borough is scheduled to start April 11, weather permitting. Construction is expected to be completed by fall.
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host a musical program at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse parlor at 7 p.m. April 10. The program will feature violinist Stanley Chepaitis and violinist and violist Swana Chepaitis.