Sisters Chris Shattenberg (left) and Sherry Thomas receive flowers of thanks from the graduating dance seniors during Saturday’s Thomas School of Dance end-of-year recital. Thomas founded the school nearly 50 years ago, and Shattenberg is the school’s bookkeeper and secretary.
Dancers Brooke Whitling, Gwen Earp and Ellabay Perry dance during “Till Forever Falls Apart” at the Thomas School of Dance’s annual recital on Saturday.
Contributed photos
Riley Shreffler performs in “That’s What I Like” during the Thomas School of Dance recital on Saturday.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.
The state Department of Environmental Education has awarded a little more than $1 million in Environmental Education Grant funding to 73 projects statewide, including two in Forest County and one in Jefferson County.
Leaders representing counties across Pennsylvania gathered Wednesday in Harrisburg to call on state legislators and the Shapiro administration to take action within the 2023-24 state budget process to increase county mental health funding and reauthorize the 911 call-taking and dispatch system.