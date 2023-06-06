Thomas School of Dance celebrated its 49th year in business with two Dance-O-Rama 2023 shows Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.

Kelly Zerbe, an instructor who has been affiliated with the school since 1979 when she was a first-year dancer, said “Thomas School of Dance is known for their tap.”

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Getting It Right

Pipeline Alley concerts in Oil City will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. this Wednesday and again Wednesday, June 21.

Festival Bike 'n Brew scheduled July 15
Community News

Festival Bike 'n Brew scheduled July 15

  • From staff reports

The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s young professional group, Future Leaders & Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 15.