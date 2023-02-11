WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr., of Georgia, introduced House Resolution 111 that celebrates the founding of the Boy Scouts of America.

“Having spent more than 50 years in Scouting, and as a proud Eagle Scout, I’ve witnessed firsthand the pivotal role Boy Scouts of America has played in shaping the next generation of leaders,” Thompson said in a news release.

Community News

Plans taking shape for combined Redbank class reunion

  • From staff reports

The steering committee for the Redbank Valley High School reunion that will be held July 8 at Redbank Municipal Park (Alcola Park) held its second organizational meeting with representatives from nine classes attending — 1963, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979 and 1980.

Community News

Open house set Feb. 18 for Pitt-Titusville hub

  • From staff reports

TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a winter open house on Saturday, Feb. 18, where prospective students can learn more about the academic programs and training offered at the campus.