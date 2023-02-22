Thompson co-introduces legislation on whole milk

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, of Washington state, along with 36 other House members, introduced the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which would allow for unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias.
According to a news release from Thompson’s office, the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2023 highlights the many health benefits and nutrients milk provides to young Americans, including better bone health, lower blood pressure, and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease or Type 2 diabetes.
