Thompson co-sponsors bill on MIAs, trade partners

WASHINGTON — Ahead of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson co-introduced a resolution designed to ensure transparency and efficiency with countries that enter into future trade deals with the U.S. in research and recovery efforts of missing service members, according to a news release from his office.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, more than 80,000 American citizens who served in the Vietnam War, Korean War and World War II are still missing in action.
RECOGNITION — Galaxy Federal Credit Union is recognizing Cindy Restauri in her position as manager of the credit union’s office at 1313 Liberty St. in Franklin. Restauri, a Franklin resident, began her career with the credit union in 2021, and has been manager at the office since January 202…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has co-introduced the Disarm Hate Act, which is designed to prevent individuals convicted of violent misdemeanor hate crimes from purchasing or possessing firearms, according to a news release from his office.
100TH BIRTHDAY — Mary Jaggers, an Oil City native who now lives at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, is turning 100 today. Jaggers, who was born Sept. 13, 1923, lived at 23 Lewis St. in Oil City until 1943. She then moved to Bridgeton, New Jersey, and raised a family with two children and two gra…
Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County (ARTinCC) will present a preliminary master plan for the Fox-Hunt Community Park in Foxburg at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Crawford Center (formerly Emlenton High School, 511 Hill St.).
Penn State Extension will conduct its ServSafe food manager course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 28, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 5 at Trinity Point Church of God, 180 West Trinity Dr. in Clarion. The exam will begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 5.