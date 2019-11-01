Thompson, Kelly among impeachment critics

WASHINGTON - U.S. Reps. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and Mike Kelly, R-16th District, are among eight members of the Pennsylvania Republican Congressional Delegation who issued the following joint statement after voting to block House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's vote:
"House Democrats have disenfranchised millions of Americans - including about 10 million Pennsylvanians - by conducting these impeachment investigations in secret, so they can manipulate the process into their desired endgame.