Thompson's statement

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, said
reports that China will exempt U.S. soybeans and pork from additional tariffs is "welcomed news and a step in the right direction for American farmers."
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, said
reports that China will exempt U.S. soybeans and pork from additional tariffs is "welcomed news and a step in the right direction for American farmers."