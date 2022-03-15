Thompson to host town hall

HARRISBURG — State Sens. Scott Hutchinson and Doug Mastriano announced they will soon introduce legislation to stabilize energy costs in Pennsylvania, which would be designed to protect against economic and international volatility in the long term, and utilize the state’s natural resources.
STEM AMBASSADOR — Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, an education program specialist with Riverview Intermediate Unit, has been accepted as one of 19 ambassadors in the Pennsylvania STEM Ambassador Program. She participated in an inaugural training session Feb. 28 and March 1 at Harrisburg University of S…
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s payrolls grew again in January, the unemployment rate crept down and the labor force expanded after more than a year of contraction, according to new figures released Friday.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Bickel and Sunni Clickett, third.
State Rep. Brian Sims, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, believes tolling interstate bridges would be a “mistake” and the closure of Polk State Center could result in people “on the street.”
Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger, the former walk-on football player at Notre Dame who inspired the movie “Rudy”, will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, in the auditorium of Marwick-Boyd Fine Arts Center at Clarion University.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period has, for the most part, been nearly flat from the previous week.
An American Legion veterans service officer will again be assisting veterans, active military members and their families during special outreach hours at state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s district offices.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Murray Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.