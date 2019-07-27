WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, on Thursday cast his vote in favor of the Bipartisan Budget Act, according to a news release from his office.
According to the Associated Press, the bill allows the Treasury to issue bonds to pay the government's bills and lock in place recent budget gains for both the Pentagon and domestic agencies.
Defense spending is set at $738 billion in fiscal year 2020, increasing to $740.5 million in fiscal year 2021, according to the release from Thompson's office. The bill also suspends the debt limit for two years, through July 31, 2021.
The bill - brokered by President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy - passed by a House vote of 284-149.
"This bill is setting our men and women in uniform up for success by investing heavily in defense and national security, helping us maintain a competitive edge against our adversaries," Thompson said.
"The bill may not be perfect, as it does not address mandatory spending - the true driver of our national debt. However, it is a step in the right direction that is free of harmful riders, prevents a blow to the economy, and allows us to continue to advocate on behalf of the American people."
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, voted against the measure.
"America is driving toward a fiscal cliff and this deal puts more pressure on the gas pedal," Kelly had said in a news release from his office.
The bill heads to the Senate next week.
