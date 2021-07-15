The PASSHE Board of Governors on Wednesday appointed Clarion President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson as interim president of California and Bashar Hanna as interim president of Mansfield, according to a Clarion news release.
90TH BIRTHDAY - An open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pinegrove Township Volunteer Fire Department social hall in Coal Hill to celebrate Melvin "Sonny" Confer's 90th birthday. Friends and relatives are invited to drop by and celebrate the occasion.
Cook Forest State Park will conduct a three-day Clarion River history educator workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, through Friday, July 30, at the new park office at Cook Forest State Park.
The integration plan, proposed by Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Daniel Greenstein, would combine Clarion University with California and Edinboro universities beginning in fall 2022.
"But (Elijah) himself went a day's journey into the wilderness, and came and sat down under a solitary broom tree. He asked that he might die: 'It is enough; now, OLord, take away my life, for I am no better than my ancestors.' Then he lay down under the broom tree and fell asleep. Suddenly …