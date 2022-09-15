Tickets are available for the annual Fighter’s Ball “Cocktails for a Cause” fundraiser, which is planned for Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Quality Inn in Franklin.
People who want to attend the Relay for Life/American Cancer Society fundraiser must purchase tickets in advance. They are available until Saturday at the Liberty Street Ale House located inside the Quality Inn in Franklin or at Oil City Wholesale and Floral Design along Duncomb Street in Oil City.
For the second consecutive week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were mixed reports from the region in regard to the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh-Titusville and University of Pittsburgh-Bradford is preparing for the inauguration of its fifth president, Rick Esch, on Sept. 25 as part of the university’s celebration for Alumni and Family Weekend.