Tickets are available for the annual Fighter’s Ball “Cocktails for a Cause” fundraiser, which is planned for Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Quality Inn in Franklin.

People who want to attend the Relay for Life/American Cancer Society fundraiser must purchase tickets in advance. They are available until Saturday at the Liberty Street Ale House located inside the Quality Inn in Franklin or at Oil City Wholesale and Floral Design along Duncomb Street in Oil City.

Community News

Abramovic voted not to remove drop box

  • Kara O'Neil

Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, a Democrat, voted against removing the ballot drop box for the Nov. 8 general election during Tuesday’s Venango County commissioners meeting.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Klaves
ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Klaves

Greg and Theresa Wilson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sophia Wilson, to John Klaves, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Free child car seat inspection scheduled

  • From staff reports

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Certified Technicians and Franklin state police will hold a free child car seat inspection from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Franklin City Fire Department.

