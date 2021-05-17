Time to spruce up

Volunteers throw garbage into a dumpster behind the Crawford Building in Emlenton while other volunteers head to another dumpster behind the future Emlenton Brew Haus, which offered its dumpster for the borough's weekend cleanup. (By Jamie Hunt)
Emlenton residents on Saturday morning walked through the borough in search of two years' worth of litter to clean up.
The community volunteers gathered at Veterans Park and then split up to cover all of the streets within the borough. They also focused attention on Hughes Park and the boat launch on the Allegheny River, both of which receive a great deal of traffic.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,338 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,291 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,148 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital no COVID-19 in-patients.
NEW DOCTOR - Dr. Kelly Seibert will join the staff at Wagner Family Eyecare in Seneca. She will replace Dr. Stephen Reinsel in June, when he and his wife will move to Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Seibert is a native of Utica. She is a 2014 graduate of the Indiana University School of Optometry …
Anyone who wants their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot can walk in to the regional clinic at the Cranberry Mall on Friday without an appointment.