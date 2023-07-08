The Tionesta Market Village is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a number of events today at the market on Elm Street.

Activities will start at 11 a.m. and run until 5 p.m.

Community News

Burkett to speak at Redbank History Center

  • From staff reports

Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, will display his personal collection of items from the 105th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Redbank Valley History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.

Community News

Networking sessions set for small businesses

  • From staff reports

The Venango and Franklin Chambers of Commerce, Venango County commissioners and Entrepreneurs Forever will host two information and networking sessions for small businesses this month at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.