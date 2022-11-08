HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced his bill, which would add a member of the Coal Refuse Energy and Reclamation industry to the Mining Reclamation and Advisory Board, was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf as Act 105 of 2022.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county this week is above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.02, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The General Authority of the City of Franklin was created by a city ordinance in 1969 to purify and distribute water to the city, which its mission statement says is “vital to maintaining a healthy and sustainable community.”
HARRISBURG — Acting Pennsylvania fire commissioner Charles McGarvey is highlighting the importance of fresh batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in conjunction with this weekend’s “fall back” time change.
CLARION — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor in next week’s election, and Austin Davis, the Democratic lieutenant governor nominee, were greeted by about 100 supporters Tuesday when they stopped at the Mechanistic Brewery in Clarion.
WINS EMMY — John D. Rockovich, a 2008 Oil City High School graduate, won an Emmy award for his work as a video editor for Thorne Media on the short film, “Breakthrough,” under the category Health/Environment/Science – Short Form Content (Single Report). He was accompanied by his wife, Kayla,…
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate in September decreased a month after the area experienced a rise in unemployment, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.