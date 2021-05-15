NEW DOCTOR - Dr. Kelly Seibert will join the staff at Wagner Family Eyecare in Seneca. She will replace Dr. Stephen Reinsel in June, when he and his wife will move to Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Seibert is a native of Utica. She is a 2014 graduate of the Indiana University School of Optometry …
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,338 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,291 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,148 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital no COVID-19 in-patients.
Anyone who wants their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot can walk in to the regional clinic at the Cranberry Mall on Friday without an appointment.