A Titusville man is among 32 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employees statewide recognized for outstanding performance.

Bridge engineer Mark A. Nicholson received the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition, for his work with Oil City-based District 1, which covers Venango, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Warren and Erie counties.

Area health systems' virus tests

UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,529 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 3,674 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,220 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 24 COVID-19 in-patients.

Getting it right

The presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” by a local choir will be held Dec. 18-19 at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.

Clarion schools labor talks hit snag

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

CLARION — Contract negotiations are nothing new between the Clarion Area School Board and the Clarion Education Association, but the way the negotiations are being handled this year is a change.

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Blood drives to be held Friday

  • From staff reports

Community Blood Drive is asking people in the Franklin area to roll up their sleeves this week as it is in critical need for types O- and O+ blood.

Auditions for Handel's Messiah set Sunday

  • From staff reports

Auditions for a community choir that will sing various selections of Handel’s Messiah will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.

Club Notes

Tri-County bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Nancy Days and Karen Steele, third.

Club Notes

Oil City Garden Club — Oil City Garden Club members are looking toward cleaning up the various flower beds and planters around the city.