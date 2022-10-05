Titusville Moose honors responders

Matt Shaffer, the operations supervisor with EmergyCare, shakes hands with Titusville Moose Family Center administrator Don Tucker during Monday’s event that featured the presentation of checks to emergency responders from the Moose Center. Pictured to Tucker’s right is Moose president Randy Covell, and pictured to Tucker’s left is Moose vice president Ron Marsh.
Titusville Moose vice president Ron Marsh hands Pleasantville fire chief Jeff Presto some Tommy Moose stuffed animals. The animals are meant to be kept in the emergency vehicles for children who are in distressed situations.
Matt Shaffer, the operations supervisor with EmergyCare, shakes hands with Titusville Moose Family Center administrator Don Tucker during Monday’s event that featured the presentation of checks to emergency responders from the Moose Center. Pictured to Tucker’s right is Moose president Randy Covell, and pictured to Tucker’s left is Moose vice president Ron Marsh.
Titusville Moose vice president Ron Marsh hands Pleasantville fire chief Jeff Presto some Tommy Moose stuffed animals. The animals are meant to be kept in the emergency vehicles for children who are in distressed situations.
After enjoying some chatter and a dinner together, 17 first response agencies were recognized during the Titusville Moose Family Center’s annual emergency responders appreciation night Monday evening.
The Moose center gave first responders a total of $30,000, including $2,000 each for fire departments and EmergyCare and $1,000 each for ambulance services, Jeremy Brandon, the past community service chairman for the Moose center, said.
Second Presbyterian Church of Oil City is celebrating its 150-year anniversary this year with several events, including a catered dinner and historical program planned Saturday, Oct. 15, at the church.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported a decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day period, but every county in the region, with the exception of Forest, reported at least one death.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August increased from July, which was a month that saw a drop in the jobless rate when compared with June, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
The Franklin General Authority has expressed concern about a Pennsylvania Senate bill that would require state-regulated asset management plans for water and sewer entities if they are to be eligible for state and federal funding.
Valley Grove School Board members heard a presentation at their meeting Monday from a representative of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Financial Advisors group that is advising the school district on debt service.