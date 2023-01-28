Titusville Summer Theater will hold auditions for its summer 2023 production of “The Sound of Music” at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Rocsato Conservatory of Music at Hillhurst, 701 Perry St., Titusville.
Participants should prepare a song to be sung with piano accompaniment. A pianist will be provided.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre and the Franklin Rotary Club will present the sixth annual Celebration of Talent competition at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in conjunction with Franklin On Ice weekend festivities.