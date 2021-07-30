Titusville United Way kickoff event scheduled

PennDOT has announced that the Exit 60 eastbound Shippenville ramp on Interstate 80 will be closed from 6 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Monday as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, a California Democrat, introduced a bill to reauthorize the federal orphan well remediation program under the Energy Policy Act of 2005 for five years at $50 million per year.
More than 11,000 data breaches, causing exposure of more than 1.6 billion personal records over a span of about 15 years, is at the core of the Unemployment Compensation (UC) fraud uptick, according to a press release from the state Department of Labor and Industry.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Barry Cressman, third.
WRC CHANGES - Two people have been named to new administrative positions with WRC Senior Services. Ashley Buzard, a New Bethlehem native, was named administrator of Highland Oaks, a three-story personal care community in Clarion. She was most recently the personal care home administrator at …
HARRISBURG - Officials in Gov. Tom Wolf's administration say the prevalence of ticks in Pennsylvania is high right now, and they are pointing out the numerous diseases ticks can carry while reminding residents of ways to protect themselves.