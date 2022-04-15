The newspaper will publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies, on Tuesday, April 26.

Today is the deadline for agencies to submit information for the section.

0
0
0
0
0

About People
Community News

About People

MOVED — Chuck Zerres of Franklin has moved to a new memory care unit in Pittsburgh. He worked for many years as a machinist at Joy Manufacturing before retiring in 2008. He and his late wife, Pat, were directors of a local Christian ministry. Cards may be sent to him, in care of Arden Courts…

Community News

Venango gas prices below region's average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — In the tri-county area, Venango County is the only county where this week’s average price of gasoline is below the average western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Library to hold hypnosis show tonight
Community News

Library to hold hypnosis show tonight

  • From staff reports

A local woman will perform at the Oil City Library twice this month — tonight at a Magic and Comedy Hypnosis Show and again later in April as part of a children’s sing-along.

ORAS program will focus on NASA telescope
Community News

ORAS program will focus on NASA telescope

  • From staff reports

The Oil Region Astronomical Society will hold a virtual program at 7 p.m. Saturday featuring Kelly Lepo, who will talk about NASA’s new James Webb space telescope that was launched in December.

Club Notes
Community News

Club Notes

Junior Schubert Club — Members of the Junior Schubert Club of Oil City met Friday in the Belles Lettres clubhouse for the club’s final musical program of the year.