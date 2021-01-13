Today marks 10 years honoring woman who always helped OC

Kate Newman

Today marks the 10th annual Kate Newman Day in Oil City that honors a woman who always loved her hometown and whose legacy lives on four and one-half years after her death.

On Jan. 13, 2011, then-Oil City Mayor Sonja Hawkins designated that day as Kate Newman Day in recognition of Newman's "unfailing devotion" to the improvement of Oil City as a tireless volunteer.

99TH BIRTHDAY - Elizabeth Neely, formerly of Knox, will mark her 99th birthday Saturday. She is a member of the Eastern Star and attended Edenburg Presbyterian Church. Cards may be sent to her in care of The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 7A, Franklin.

Schedules for OC students clarified

  • From staff reports

Oil City School District students in Group A will attend school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays and attend remotely on Tuesdays and Thursdays when the district's hybrid learning model resumes Tuesday, Jan. 19.

  • From staff reports

90TH BIRTHDAY - Sara "Sis" Brown of Butler will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 16. She is the eldest daughter of 18 children born to Lewis and Dorothy Grossman. She has lived most of her life in Butler County and the Wesley/Barkeyville area. Her family includes six children, 1…

Thompson statement

  • From staff reports

U.S. Congressman Glenn Thompson, who represents Pennsylvania's 15th District in the U.S. House, issued this statement Wednesday evening:

Clarion County Deeds

  • From staff reports

The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.

State House leaders react

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - Bryan Cutler, the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff issued the following statement about Wednesday's actions in Washington, D.C.:

Tri-county's jobless rate continues to fall
Tri-county's jobless rate continues to fall

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's unemployment rate fell yet again, including in Clarion County, where its 5.7% seasonally adjusted rate for November was well below the statewide and U.S. averages of 6.6% and 6.7%, respectively.

Thompson, Kelly to oppose Biden's votes
Thompson, Kelly to oppose Biden's votes

  • From staff and wire reports

HARRISBURG (AP) - Eight Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania, falling in line with President Donald Trump, said that they will oppose the state's electoral votes being cast today for President-elect Joe Biden.