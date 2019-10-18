Toomey backs bill on sanctions

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., is supporting the bipartisan Countering Turkish Aggression Act of 2019, which would levy heavy sanctions against Turkey after its invasion of northern Syria, according to a news release from Toomey's office.
"I continue to believe the dangers of withdrawing U.S. forces from northern Syria outweigh the benefits to American security interests," Toomey said. "Nevertheless, I hope the cease-fire announced today leads to a meaningful and durable outcome that protects the Syrian Kurds and prevents a resurgence of ISIS. This bipartisan bill will strengthen the hand of the United States as we negotiate an acceptable resolution with the Turkish government."