WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona requested answers regarding what they say is states’ failure to institute polices that protect students from educators who engage in sexual misconduct.
According to a joint news release from Toomey and Manchin, academic institutions across the country have engaged in a practice called “passing the trash,” which enables educators to resign rather than face discipline for sexual misconduct toward a student.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai to express concerns about the threat to domestic production of grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES).
100TH BIRTHDAY — Sue Lee, a lifelong Franklin resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday. She is a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, and she would enjoy receiving cards at The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Franklin, 16323.