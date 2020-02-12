Toomey reacts to federal ruling

"For the past five years, I have fought to end sanctuary city policies that endanger the public. The fact is that these policies, like the ones in Philadelphia, San Francisco and other areas across the country, make it harder to keep dangerous criminals off the streets.
"President Trump was right to shine a light on the threat sanctuary city policies pose as part of his State of the Union address and I wholeheartedly applaud Attorney General Barr and the Department of Justice for taking further legal actions to combat them.