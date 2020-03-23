Toomey takes to senate floor to express disappointment with Senate Democrats

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, (R-Pa.), expressed his disappointment Sunday on the Senate floor following the Senate Democrat's decision to block progress on Phase Three of the congressional response to COVID-19. Here is an excerpt from the speech:
"I am absolutely shocked at what happened on this floor a little while ago. And I am going to try to convey to my colleagues a sense of the urgency that I think this moment demands and they apparently don't understand, because our Democratic colleagues all voted to prevent us from considering this legislation.