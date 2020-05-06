Toomey to lead Senate reopening roundtable

Pat Toomey

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Subcommittee on Health Care, will convene a virtual roundtable on the issue of safely reopening the economy.

The roundtable is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. today.

