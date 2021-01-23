WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., issued the following statement on his decision to support the nomination of Janet Yellen to be Treasury Secretary:

"I will vote to confirm Dr. Janet Yellen to serve as the next secretary of the Treasury. Presidents deserve a degree of deference on assembling their teams, provided their nominees are qualified.

Tri-county reports 25 new cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.

About People

  • From staff reports

BIRTHDAY - Rhonda Bush of Reno will mark her 60th birthday Friday. Her friends and family are hosting a card shower in lieu of a birthday party due to the coronavirus. Cards may be sent to her at Box 177, Reno, 16343.

Clarification

  • From staff reports

The Oil City Fire Department is looking at boats in the $55,000 to $73,000 range to replace a badly damaged rescue boat.

Prison cases cause area spike

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 537 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

Tri-county area adds 30 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

State funds to benefit Hawthorn water project

  • From staff reports

Hawthorn Borough in Clarion County has received a $158,267 loan and a $1,179,583 grant to install approximately 6,430 feet of storm sewer, inlets and grass swales, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office.

Briefing on COVID-19 vaccine deployment sought

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre/Mifflin, and House Appropriations Committee Majority Chairman Stan Saylor, R-York, sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf that requests a briefing for the House leadership team on the plan to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine.

Food distribution set

  • From staff reports

CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute food to those in need from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday or while supplies last. There is no qualification other than need to receive food.

State, Rite Aid partner in vaccination program

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state departments of Human Services (DHS) and Health (DOH) announced a partnership between the state and Rite Aid to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and residents of certain long-term care facilities and congregate care settings licensed by DHS.

About People

  • From staff reports

TOP STUDENTS - Several Allegheny-Clarion Valley students were recognized as December students of the month. They are Iziaha Bundy and Colt Young, grade seven: Shawn Everett, Jaidyn Papucci and Baylie Wingard, grade eight; Adrian Schmoll and Easton Wingard, grade nine; Mackenzie Parks and Ale…

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Tri-county adds 35 new cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Clarion County.