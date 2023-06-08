Baylee Marie Cutchall is the valedictorian and Brianna Barnett is the salutatorian of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2023.
Cutchall is the daughter of Marie Alcorn and Steve Cutchall, both of Franklin.
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 6:03 am
“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain!”
A flag retirement ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park to commemorate Flag Day.
The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a Veteran Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Keystone Safari. Veterans and their families are invited to learn more about veterans’ benefits and enjoy a day of family fun.
June 8, 2001
This Saturday, Franklin will hold its first-ever Sip & Shop, allowing visitors to carry adult beverages with them while shopping in parts of downtown.
Forest County commissioners approved a joint resolution Wednesday with the Forest-Warren Court of Common Pleas to rename the Forest County Justice Building the Steven P. Barnett Criminal Justice Building.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. John Fetterman and Bob Casey co-introduced bipartisan legislation that would designate the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that poses a significant threat to the nation’s agricultural economy, as a high-priority research initiative for the National Institute o…
Franklin School Board members held a special meeting Monday, and the panel retroactively approved the teacher for the high school summer school drivers education position.
Venango County has been awarded nearly $27,000 under the national Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) through the Department of Homeland Security.
Jack Cline, a local attorney and Grove City Area Historical Society volunteer, will present a program Tuesday in the second of the Historical Society’s summer speaker series.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is providing common sense tips to help people stay healthy while current weather patterns push smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada into communities across the state, increasing the average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air.
June 7, 2001
George and Jane Bell of Oil City are celebrating their 65-year wedding anniversary today.
The new Hasson Park playground in Oil City is open for business after volunteers finished building it Saturday.
Clarion Democrats to hold summer picnicThe first Clarion County Democrats summer picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Clarion County Park.
The Venango County Relay For Life is inviting people to participate in any of the applicable participation laps being held this weekend. They are:
Dale and Debby Deeter of Carlton are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
June 6, 2001
Thomas School of Dance celebrated its 49th year in business with two Dance-O-Rama 2023 shows Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
The 2023 Venango County Relay For Life will be held this weekend from 4 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday at the Franklin High School track.
June 5, 2001
Dorothy June Wert and Elmer Richard (Dick) Busch, formerly of Tionesta, are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary today.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.
Numerous Franklin High School graduates in the Class of 2023 have been honored with awards this year.
Frederick and Beverly (Butryn) Sagan of Cooperstown will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Friday.
Venango Technology Center presented 158 seniors with their certificates of completion during two ceremonies Thursday.
Tuesday, June 6
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
June 4, 2001
Ava Carmelina Cherico, a 2021 Clarion High School graduate, was selected for one of the 100 scholarships from Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar.
Pipeline Alley concerts in Oil City will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. this Wednesday and again Wednesday, June 21.