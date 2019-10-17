Tour at Specialty Fabrication

Eric Lytle, vice president of operations at Specialty Fabrication and Powder Coating in Franklin, gave a tour of the facility to Bob Zaruta (left) of the Northwest Industrial Resource Center and state Rep. Lee James as part of Manufacturing Day observances in the area. The metal fabrication company - which will mark its 15th anniversary in November - makes, welds and assembles a variety of products for industries such as electronics, transportation and fitness.
