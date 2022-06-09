Inmates at the Clarion County Jail have displayed their artistic abilities with murals on the walls of the facility’s gymnasium. The artwork includes the solar system, a fantasy scene and a patriotic eagle.
Clarion County Jail food service manager Trina Gross explains to county commissioner Wayne Brosius how inventory control helps manage costs at the jail.
CLARION — Clarion County Jail Warden Jeff Hornberger is running something similar to a small town.
That was the impression during a tour last week of the Clarion County Jail, during which members of the jail inspection board and the press got a look at areas such as the cafeteria, and medical and rec areas, just to name a few.
